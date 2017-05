SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville varsity golf team hosted Waterville on May 11, besting their opponents by a score stroke count of 204 to 212 – on Mountain Top Golf Course’s 35 par layout.

Helping to secure the eight stroke win, was S-E’s medalist for the day, Garrison French. French earned the top-spot on the day with a 44. Waterville’s medalist would manage a 50 on the course.