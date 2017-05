Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

SHERBURNE Following two back-to-back losses, the Marauder varsity softball team now stand at 1-10 on the season.

On Tuesday, May 9, S-E took on Sauquoit Valley. In a tightly contested game, they came out on the losing end, on a final score of 9-8.

The Marauders jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead after just the first two innings, but a five-run third inning for their opponents was a crushing blow.