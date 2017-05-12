Marauder Track and Field in Mid-State Athletic Conference league meet

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

SHERBURNE – For the S-E Marauder’s girls and boys track and field teams, Wednesday May 10, proved to be another successful day on the oval.

Both teams dominated their opposition as the boys scored 167.5 points, outlasting the second place team from New York Mills by 123.5 points. For the girls, they scored 100 points to claim a second place finish, falling by 16 points to the winners from New York Mills.

For the boys, the Marauder 4x800m relay team cruised to the victory in the event with a time of 10:06.5 minutes.

In the 110m hurdles, Rodriguez won the event with a time of 18.7 seconds. Rodriguez also won the 400m high hurdles in a time of 65.3 seconds.