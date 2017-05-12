Busy All American BMX shows no signs of slowing down

Submitted Photo

ENDICOTT – The All American BMX team in Norwich has now seen head coach Dave Lawson implement a new aspect into the team atmosphere – the STEM program.

Learning, kids don’t want to do – wrong. The All American BMX riders have welcomed the additional aspect to their newfound sport with open arms.

Thanks to the All American BMX sponsors – Norwich Rotary Club, Norwich Family YMCA and City of Norwich Youth Bureau – coach Lawson was able to purchase STEM kits (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics – for a program offered after-school at the Norwich Skating Facility. The program is designed to be an equal part education equal part athletics and exercise – as the All American BMX riders are instructed on the fundamentals of the sports of BMX, while gaining hands on experience on how the bikes are assembled, built, and maintained.