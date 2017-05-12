Tornado baseball drops two at home

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

Frank Speziale

Tornado edged out by Blue Devils 8-3

NORWICH – A four run seventh inning by the Blue Devils provided more than enough breathing room as Chenango Forks escaped the clutches of the Norwich Purple Tornado baseball team on Tuesday May 9. The Blue Devils scored four runs over the course of the second, third, and fourth innings to advance their lead to 4-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Tornado cut the Blue Devil lead in half with a two run splurge in the bottom half of the fourth, as Cristobal Caballero and Marcus Cashman both scored on a Dylan Mack two RBI single.

As Norwich blanked the Chenango Forks offense in the fifth and sixth innings, the Purple Tornado hurried to get back to work.

In the bottom of the sixth, with Mike Trevisani on second base, Dylan Mack once again provided the offense, knocking a single up the middle scoring Trevisani, recording the RBI to put the deficit into the single digits at 4-3.

Unfortunately for the Tornado, Forks put together a string of five consecutive base runners, recording four runs on four hits in the top half of the seventh inning. The Blue Devils proceeded to then put down the NHS batters one-two-three to end the game in a victory of 8-3.