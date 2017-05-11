Chenango Bullthistle invade Long Island

Submitted Photo

MIDDLE ISLAND, NY – The Chenango Bullthistles participated in their third race of the 2017 season – bringing home some solid performances, once again.

Racing on The Pinewood Cross Country course, at Cathedral Pines County Park, the team was somewhat depleted due to the long trip which consisted of a day of driving on Saturday in order to make registration on Sunday morning.

“We had entries in the Freshman Boys, Middle School Girls, Sophomore Boys and JV Boys,” said c-head coach Rob Baker. “About a third of the team made the long trek down, five plus hours (of driving).”

