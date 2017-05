Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Norwich varsity softball hosted Susquehanna Valley on Wednesday, May 10. The Sabers swept Norwich, earning a 3-0 win followed by a 6-0 win.

The lady Tornado play their final game of the 2017 season on Thursday, May 11, at 5 p.m. when they host Johnson City. Notably, the Norwich baseball team will be holding their senior night celebrations at home against Johnson City on Thursday, May 11, at 4:45 p.m.