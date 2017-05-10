Tuttle and Robertson shine, Marauders Track and Field takes third at home four-way meet

SHERBURNE – The boys and girls Track and Field team of Sherburne-Earlville hosted a slew of area teams on Monday, with both sides coming away with third place finishes as a team.

On what proved to be a cold, wet and gloomy day on Monday, May 8, the S-E boys pulled in a solid third place team finish with 44.5 points – as Canastota earned the win at 108.16, followed by Sauquoit Valley at 90.33. Cincinnatus would pull up the rear with 16.66 points for fourth-place.

The Marauders earned four first-place finishes on the day, starting right out of the gates with the 4x800 relay – Maltzan, Aldrich, Asma, and Rainford – running a winning time of 9:47.30.

Their second first-place finish wouldn’t come until the field events were wrapping up – taking first in the shot put, discus and pole vault.

S-E’s Tuttle threw a 40’4” throw, snagging a first-place spot in the shot put – besting Mancini of Sauquoit Valley at 37’8”. Tuttle would follow up that performance with a throw of 109’2” in the discus, taking his second victory on the day over Mancini – who threw 106’6”.

The Marauders saw their top pole vaulter, Karaman, snag the win in the event when he cleared 11’6”, besting Constantine of Sauquoit Valley at 10’6”.