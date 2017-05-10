Unadilla Valley tacks on senior night win to close out 2017 season

Megan Carpenter Photo

NEW BERLIN – The lady Storm of Unadilla Valley played their final varsity softball game of the 2017 season, and what better way to finish out the year, than a 10-5 win at home over the Delhi Bulldogs.

Prior to the start of the game, Unadilla Valley celebrated their six graduating seniors: Abbie Oglesby, Tessa Huffine, Alysa Mumbulo, Megan Winton, Sara Nogaret, and Tia Peck.

What happened next was simply a team that had gelled, a team that wanted to win, and a team that finished off their 2017 campaign on top.