Blue Devils stomp Norwich softball 13-2

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Norwich varsity softball played through yet another loss on Tuesday, when they fell victim to the Chenango Forks bats, losing 13-2.

Norwich just couldn’t get any momentum on the offensive end on Tuesday, as CF’s Meira Hogan pitched a solid game, earning seven strikeouts and just one walk in her seven innings pitched. More impressively, Hogan limited the lady Tornado to just three hits.

Despite lacking momentum in much of the game, Norwich would pop ahead of Chenango Forks for one inning early in the game. Down 1-0 after the first inning, when Allison Yacano smacked a single in the second to get the ball rolling. Yacano’s single was followed up with a Sam Gage triple on the very next play, scoring Yacano – Gage would score on an error in the field.