Bobcats continue winning streak, advance to MAC league tournament finals

Cameron Turner Photo

BAINBRIDGE – In the midst of their best softball season in school history – holding a record of 15-1 overall, and officially being ranked 14th in New York State for Class C schools – the dangerous Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats defeated Hancock 10-0 to advance to the finals.

Easily defeating Hancock on Tuesday, May 9, in the semifinals of the MAC league tournament was simply step one to their goal of becoming MAC tournament champions – however, a tall task of playing defending New York State Champion Deposit awaits. Notably, Deposit is responsible for the lady Bobcats lone loss on the season.

For the time-being, a 10-0 win will have to suffice the hungry bats of B-G, who racked up a massive 14 hits against Hancock off of 32 at-bats.

“The girls were really ready to play tonight. They really made me proud of them,” said Bainbridge-Guilford head coach Randy Palmatier.

Taking the win for the lady Bobcats was Kori Thornton. Thornton pitched 6.1 innings of the game, striking out seven batters and walking just four – better yet, limiting the Hancock bats to just three hits in the game. Alli Miller would finish out the game, pitching two additional strikeouts.