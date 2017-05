NORWICH – A lilac tree was planted in Helen Sperling’s honor at the Norwich Jewish Center on Holocaust Remembrance Day at the end of last month.

Per a release from the Norwich Jewish Center, “Every year Jews mark he anniversary of the death of loved ones. To mourn them and to commemorate the loss of all who perished, a special day has been set aside – Yom HaShoah- a day when the entire community gathers to remember and reflect.”