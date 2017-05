OTSELIC – The weather would take the best out of the Vikings of Otselic Valley, as the varsity baseball squad curled up to a 10-2 loss at the hands of McGraw.

Monday night was cold, and in an effort to stay warm and effective – OV’s head coach Anthony Zaia elected to use three pitchers in the game. Justin Graham three innings one strikeout four walks, CJ Haitian 3.1 innings four strikeouts four walks, and Jonah VanVoorhis .2 innings two strikeouts no walks.