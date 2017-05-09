Sauquoit Valley defeats Sherburne-Earlville 6-4 on Thursday

SHERBURNE – Coming off two early losses last week, the Sherburne-Earlville baseball team battled to what they hoped would be a win against a solid program – Sauquoit Valley.

To their dismay, the game would be decided decisively, as Sauquoit Valley pulled away slowly for the 6-4 home loss for S-E.

“We played a good game tonight overall. Sauquoit is a very good baseball team in our league and we held our own against them,” said Sherburne-Earlville head coach Jay Tackabury. “We still made a few mistakes early that cost us runs, which turned out to be the difference in the ballgame.”