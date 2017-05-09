Sauquoit Valley defeats Sherburne-Earlville 6-4 on Thursday

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 9th, 2017

SHERBURNE – Coming off two early losses last week, the Sherburne-Earlville baseball team battled to what they hoped would be a win against a solid program – Sauquoit Valley.

To their dismay, the game would be decided decisively, as Sauquoit Valley pulled away slowly for the 6-4 home loss for S-E.

“We played a good game tonight overall. Sauquoit is a very good baseball team in our league and we held our own against them,” said Sherburne-Earlville head coach Jay Tackabury. “We still made a few mistakes early that cost us runs, which turned out to be the difference in the ballgame.”


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 40% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook