New Traffic Diversion Program comes to Chenango County

CHENANGO COUNTY – Chenango County District Attorney Joseph A. McBride recently announced the creation of the Traffic Diversion Program, which has the potential to assist many motorists.

At the head of the program is retired Norwich Police Sergeant Gard Turner. Turner will work as coordinator.

McBride described the program. “The program is designed to assist motorists with certain non-serious vehicle and traffic offenses by allowing them to participate in a traffic safety course approved by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, in lieu of a conviction of the traffic offense,” he said.