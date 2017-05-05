Oxford tennis downs Bainbridge-Guilford and Greene

Oxford Tennis defeats Bainbridge-Guilford 4-1 on Wednesday

OXFORD – Oxford Tennis defeated Bainbridge-Guilford 4-1 on Wednesday, adding another win to their already division leading 2017 season.

Earning nearly the shutout, the Blackhawks swept the Bobcats all the way through singles and would only surrender a team point due to second doubles.

Oxford’s Harry Oliver snagged an easy win over Bailey Hotaling, winning in straight sets at 6-2 and 6-1 at the top doubles spot. Second doubles, Gavin Wheatley downed Alex Tranvaag, blanking the Bobcats at 6-0 and 6-0.

Alyssa Hadges went to work at third doubles, battling with B-G’s Amaya Carlin – the result a hard-fought win for Oxford at 6-2 and 6-2.