City appoints Dee DuFour as City Clerk/Director of Finance

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 4th, 2017

NORWICH – The City of Norwich Common Council appointed Dee DuFour to a new role as City Clerk/Director of Finance at a special meeting on Tuesday, May 2, an appointment that Mayor Christine Carnrike calls ‘long overdue.’

“Dee DuFour has stepped up without hesitation to take on the responsibilities of the position when it was vacated in 2015 and 2016,” said Mayor Carnrike. “She possesses the knowledge and insight with more than two decades of first-hand experience in the Finance Office at City Hall.”


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 26% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook