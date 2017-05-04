City appoints Dee DuFour as City Clerk/Director of Finance

NORWICH – The City of Norwich Common Council appointed Dee DuFour to a new role as City Clerk/Director of Finance at a special meeting on Tuesday, May 2, an appointment that Mayor Christine Carnrike calls ‘long overdue.’

“Dee DuFour has stepped up without hesitation to take on the responsibilities of the position when it was vacated in 2015 and 2016,” said Mayor Carnrike. “She possesses the knowledge and insight with more than two decades of first-hand experience in the Finance Office at City Hall.”