Mat White Photo

ENDICOTT The Norwich based All American BMX team continues to grow and in doing so their riders have also seen improvements each and every week.

This past weekend, on Friday, April 28, the All American BMX riders traveled with coach Dave Lawson down to Endicott to race at Grippen Park BMX.

Going south on Route 12 with 12 riders and returning with 12 podium finishers, the All American BMX team is taking the racing world by storm.