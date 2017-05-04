Chenango County high school baseball recap

Submitted Photo

Owego Baseball defeats Norwich 9-3 on Wednesday

NORWICH – Short of toppling the 9-2 division leaders in Susquehanna Valley – Norwich’s 9-3 loss to Owego on Wednesday evening has eliminated them from a 2017 playoff berth.

“I wish we played with a little bit more energy. It was combination of a lot of different things – an error, some passed balls, some wild pitches, some walks,” said Norwich head coach Rich Turnbull. “We didn’t handle the adversity of that inning. They had two hits in that entire inning. We hurt ourselves in that inning, badly. They put pressure on us by stealing a few bases. It was a bad inning all the way around.”

Norwich and Owego stood locked at 0-0 after the first two innings of play, that is when both teams suffered minor lapses in their decent play. Norwich surrendered six runs to the Indians, as they swarmed the Tornado – taking full advantage of the Norwich mishaps.

“The third inning we made some errors. We kind of were cruising the first two innings. I did feel like my guys settled in a little to much, and I think that kind of did catch up to us,” said coach Turnbull.

Norwich added three runs of their own in the hectic third inning – returning the favor of capitalizing on mistakes from Owego. However, those three third inning runs would be Norwich’s only times rounding the bases, Owego added a run in the fourth and two more in the sixth for the 6-3 road win.

“At the end, they just kind of chipped away at us. It wasn’t like they overly crushed the ball, we just hurt ourselves,” said coach Turnbull.

Norwich earned five hits in the home loss, with Marcus Cashman earning an RBI single in the third inning. Dashawn King, Nate Scheer, Mike Trevisani, and Cristobal Caballero each saw a hit at the plate for the Tornado – with Trevisani earning the only other RBI, coming off a hit-by-pitch.

“Besides that third inning, it was fairly even the rest of the game. You take away that third inning and it actually was a well played baseball game,” said coach Turnbull of the game where each team only committed one error a piece. “We are really young.”

Taking the loss on the mound for Norwich was Nate Scheer. Scheer tossed out six strikeouts in four innings, while walking six batters as well. Trevisani would pitch two innings, with no walks or strikeouts – while Caballero pitched one inning and recorded no strikeouts and two walks.

Norwich (2-9 overall) will play next on the road, as they are set to travel to Susquehanna Valley on Thursday, May 4, at 4:30 p.m.

“Marcus (Cashman) and Mike (Trevisani) will pitch against Susquehanna Valley,” said coach Turnbull. “We are going to try and shock the world.”

N: 0 0 3 0 0 0 0– 3 5 1 10

O: 0 0 6 1 0 2 0– 9 8 1 9

Little Falls Baseball defeats Sherburne-Earlville 11-1 on Monday

SHERBURNE – In a mismatch on the field, Sherburne-Earlville started off their rough week with a home loss to Little Falls on Monday, dropping the game at 11-1.

S-E would suffer again at the hands of an opposing pitcher, only snagging five hits in the near -shutout.

Little Falls saw their pitcher, Tooley, take the win from the mound with 10 strikeouts and just two walks – as their offense lit up the scoreboard with a fantastic 11 runs off of 13 hits. Trumbull, Little Falls relief pitcher earning no walks or strikeouts in his two innings pitched.

Taking the loss in the mound for S-E was Trevor May. May pitched four innings with four strikeouts and one walk – all before Ben Osborne finished the final three innings off with four strikeouts and no walks.

S-E’s five hits came by way of four batters – as the shutout was avoiding with a late Marauder run in the seventh inning. Leading the way at the plate, Wayne Law finished 2-4 with an RBI. Law was followed by Joe Purdy 1-4, Ben Osborne 1-3, and Jordan Zimmerman 1-3. Blake Perry would score S-E’s lone run.

LF: 0 0 4 2 5 0 0– 11 13 1 10

SE: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1– 1 5 5 8

Frankfort-Schuyler Baseball defeats Sherburne-Earlville 9-3 on Wednesday

FRANKFORT – Following S-E’s disastrous loss on Monday evening, the team attempted to regroup for a Wednesday showdown with Frankfort-Schuyler – a game which saw S-E hold the first lead at 1-0, before the eventual loss at 9-3.