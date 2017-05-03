Superintendent, Police Chief speak on threat written in Norwich High School bathroom

NORWICH – The Norwich High School Superintendent and the Norwich Police Chief confirmed early Wednesday morning that a message had been written on a tile in the ladies’ room of the high school late in the afternoon Tuesday.

“No, they were not notified,” said Superintendent Gerard O’Sullivan when asked if parents had been made aware of the message that was written on the wall. “The police were notified and they are conducting an investigation. We’re seeking our guidance from the police.”

O’Sullivan said they must evaluate the situation prior to making any decisions.

“At that point [yesterday], there were no facts to share,” said O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan said Norwich Police Chief Rodney Marsh and Deputy Chief Scott Burlison were at the school this morning in plain clothes, and there were two patrol officers present, in uniform.

The superintendent continued, “We have kids taking state tests today, and we’re expecting a normal, uneventful day.”

The message being investigated is a writing on the bathroom wall that says the writer will “shoot up the school” today, during a specific time frame.

When asked if he could remember if there has ever been a shooting at a Norwich school, he said, “No, never.”

Chief Rodney Marsh concurred with O’Sullivan. “No, not to my knowledge,” said Marsh.

“A hand written message was discovered on a bathroom wall at the Norwich High School and school officials contacted the Norwich Police Department. The Norwich Police are working closely with school officials in an attempt to identify the person(s) responsible for writing the message,” said Marsh. “All incidents of this nature are taken serious, as is this case. Although the threat has not been proven credible, we are taking extra precautions, and there will be additional patrols in and around the school.”

Norwich High School Principal Mr. Waters did not return a call for comment, and he was called three times Tuesday and twice Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the person(s) responsible are asked to contact the Norwich Police Department at 334-2424.

Further information will be released as it is made available.