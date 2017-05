ALBANY – State Senator James L. Seward (R – Oneonta) announced senate passage of a comprehensive package of bipartisan bills yesterday, May 2, aimed at encouraging more New Yorkers to become organ and tissue donors and protecting the rights of those who do.

The bills focus on enhancing public awareness and removing bureaucratic obstacles and will increase the number of New Yorkers who sign up to help save lives through organ, tissue, bone marrow, and blood donation.