Undefeated Blue Devils hand Norwich tennis a loss

Frank Speziale Photo

Pictured is Josiah Shaver of Norwich

BINGHAMTON – Norwich varsity tennis had a goal on Tuesday, when they traveled to Blue Devils country for a chance to hopefully topple undefeated Chenango Forks.

“I have a young team and they are learning. They have five seniors, and it showed up,” said Norwich head coach John Stewart. “Overall the match didn’t have much meaning, Chenango Forks is undefeated and the division champs. But I really wanted to give these kids a sense of real pressure, because if this core group stays together over the next couple years, this is going to be the team to beat. We just cant get swept at doubles.”

Norwich dropped the match at team score of 5-2, however, offered up solid resistance to the senior-laden Blue Devils en route to the loss.

“Every singles player played awesome, Josiah (Shaver) played the best match of the season, he was up 5-4 in the third and just couldn’t close them. Joel (Fazio) played two (singles) and played solid tennis, beating his kid in straight sets,” said coach Stewart. “Zayn Harper beat his kid in straight sets, solid Tennis. Youth caught up with Matt (Giglio) in the third set losing 6-0. Lost the first set 7-6 and was up the entire time, the kid flipped him and came back for the win. The fact that he came back and won 6-1 in the second set is pretty impressive.”