Race smashes 100 meter dash record, Norwich boys and girls topple Windsor

WINDSOR – In what was a wet and rainy Tuesday afternoon, the Tornado boys and girls track and field team traveled south to the Black Knights domain – battering down the gates of Windsor for a double-win on the day.

Norwich has yet to lose a dual meet this season – as the boys side cruised to a win at 108-30, while the Norwich girls fought to a 76-60 win on Tuesday, May 2.

“It went well today, boys and girls both won,” said Norwich head coach Shaun Horan. “Girls was a tough matchup, they gave us a run for our money.”

The Norwich boys were headlined once again by their junior standout sprinter – Zack Race has now officially bested local-legend sprinters Barry Benjamin and Jason Morris in the 100m dash.

Race is now regarded as fastest sprinter to compete for the Norwich Purple Tornado thus far, running a first-place time of 10.7 against Windsor. Previously, the NHS record had been held by Barry Benjamin in 1983 at 10.9, and Jason Morris in 1992 at 10.8 seconds.

The 100m saw Norwich finish in first-place and fourth place, as sophomore Eric Conant hit a solid hand-timed 11.3 to pull up in fourth.

“The big highlight is Zack Race getting the record. FAT he ran an 11.01, which is faster, but it’s debatable. So now technically his true official (hand-timed) fastest is a 10.7. The good thing is I think his start was pretty good this time,” said coach Horan. “Eric (Conant) ran an 11.3 and that’s real good. He (Conant) knows, and he told me, ‘their start is better than mine.’ So that is something we have struggled with recently for Eric and Zack. We didn’t think our starts were bad because we do so well, but when we compared them to Windsor...”

Currently, Norwich has two athletes who have qualified for the NYS meet – Zack Race and Caroline Stewart – while Windsor’s Dante Kimbrough and Hozempa have also qualified as sprinters.

“You’re looking at this race (100m dash) and thinking, ‘wow potentially this could be a heat at the state meet with these four guys,” said Horan of Race, Kimbrough, Hozempa and Conant.

Although there were very few personal best times and performances for the Tornado boys, impressively, they dominated the field of events – ripping off first place finishes in every single event.