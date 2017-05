• Norwich boys and girls Track and Field defeats Windsor on Tuesday (away)

• Bainbridge-Guilford Softball defeats Greene 15-0 on Tuesday (home)

• Harpursville Baseball defeats Bainbridge-Guilford 5-1 on Tuesday (away)

• Delhi Baseball leading Oxford 2-1 after two innings – game postponed, will be made up (home)

• Afton Baseball defeats Sidney 9-3 on Tuesday (away)

• Harpursville Softball defeats Afton 4-3 on Tuesday (away)