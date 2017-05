NORWICH Chenango SPCA's (CSPCA) 13th annual Fur Ball is slated for this Friday, May 5, at the Canasawacta Country Club in Norwich.

The 2017 Fur Ball's theme is "Cinco de Meow," and calls for attendees to sport fiesta-like attire and a ready-to-party mindset.

The event is one of CSPCA's primary fundraisers, and its festivities will last from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Money raised at the Fur Ball will go towards supporting the homeless and abused animals that CSPCA cares for.