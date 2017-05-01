Westmoreland overcomes the Marauders on the track

Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

sports@evesun.com

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville varsity girls track and field team fell to Westmoreland last Tuesday, April 25, on a final score of 99-36.

In the first two events on the girls side, S-E didn’t manage to get on the board. It took Robertson breaking through with a time of 13.5 in the 100 meters to grab the Marauders first podium finish.

M. Furner earned the top spot for S-E in the next event, the 1500 meter run, and Bachman followed that up with a second-place finish in the 400 meters dash, running a 1:16.5.

After that, it was all Westmoreland, with the exception of Turner’s second place in the shot put, with a throw of 25’2” throw, and Homanns discuss toss of 70’11”, which also earned her a second place finish.