Chenango County varsity softball recap

Frank Speziale Photo

Owego Softball defeats Norwich 3-1 on Friday (away)

OWEGO – The Norwich varsity softball team started what would be a three game skid for weekend games – with their loss to the Owego Indians at 3-1.

Norwich traveled to Owego on Friday, April 28, in the hopes of putting together a solid outing – what came forward in the results was a loss, but a loss in which Norwich head coach Jim Sanford exclaimed his happiness with the way his team played.

“We played a great game. My girls had a ton of energy, the team played great. Best game we played all year,” said coach Sanford.

Recording the loss for Norwich was pitcher Alex Colley, who pitched six innings – striking out five batters and walking four.

Norwich was unable to add a run to the score until the sixth inning when Morgan Conkling found her way home for the run. The team finished with an impressive nine hits in the game, being led by Conkling and Kait Dowdall – each of who finished 2-4 at the plate.

Owego powered in three runs in the bottom of the sixth, essentially capping off what was a five-inning stalemated game, up until that point.

Taking the win for the Indians was Taylor Aubel, Aubel pitched all seven innings, striking out six and allowing no walks.

Norwich returned home with their heads help high knowing a solid game was just played – and in preparation for their Saturday which was about to be filled with more softball.

N: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0– 1 9 0

O: 0 0 0 0 0 3 x– 3 7 0

Mary Testa Tournament: Oneonta defeats Norwich 14-1 – Webster defeats Norwich 13-0

VESTAL – Norwich traveled to Golden Bear country to take on the slate of teams at this year’s 2017 Mary Testa Tournament.

Vestal emerged the champions, defeating Oneonta in the finals by a score of 14-2.

Prior to the finals, Oneonta downed Norwich at 14-1; while Vestal defeated Webster at 3-2.

Norwich was blown out of the tournament, taking home a fourth place finish.

“The energy was not there like it was last night,” said Norwich coach Jim Sanford following the tournament.

In the first game of the day, Norwich battled with Oneonta – only managing to grab two hits in the 14-1 loss. Oneonta would rack up 18 hits on the day, pummeling Norwich for runs. Oneonta stashed the runs, bringing home one in the first and second innings before pouring on six runs in the fourth.

Alex Colley was once again credited with the loss on the mound, tossing out seven innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

Norwich’s two errors in the game would not help the cause – despite Oneonta having four in their win.

The lady Tornado’s two hits came from freshman Parker Walsh and senior Kait Dowdall. In the win on the mound, Michelle Rossi pitched four innings for Oneonta, relying on her defense to do the dirty work as Rossi snagged just one out.

Dowdall’s RBI in the fourth inning would save Norwich from the shutout as Walsh would score however, would still be down 14-1 when the final inning ended.

Norwich then was afforded a small amount of downtime before being tossed into the consolation game against Webster.

Webster was coming off a tight 3-2 loss to the eventual champion lady Golden Bears of Vestal.

Hoping to improve on the blowout loss earlier in the day, Norwich folded – recording no runs, and only two hits in their 13-0 loss.

Dowdall would go 2-2 on the day as Norwich’s lone batter to find the ball against Webster, a team that scored 13 runs off 10 hits in 28 at-bats.

Credited with the loss for Norwich, Olivia Granquist pitched all five innings that were played to the tune of a seven strikeout, three walk game. However, with runners on base, Norwich can look back at the missed opportunities – having bases loaded in the first and third innings and two runners on in the final inning.