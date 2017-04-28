UV boys and girls claim victory in MAC meet

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

NEW BERLIN – The Unadilla Valley boys and girls track team won the MAC league meet held on Wednesday April 26, with scores of 103 for the boys and 147 for the girls.

On the boys side, UV took the track by storm winning the 4x100m relay in a time of 46.9, followed by another win in the 4x800m relay with a time of 9:27.

Josh Nagaret got in on the action for the Storm, recording a victory in the 1600m with a time of 5:20. Teammate Ben Avolio recorded two wins of his own in the 400m with a time of 56.8, and the 200m flying with a time of 24.4. The 4x400m squad swept the relays for the UV team, with a time of 3:38.7 to conclude the big wins for the Storm.

The girls team held similar results as well. Winning the 4x100 and 4x800 relay races in times of 53.5 and 11:04, got the girls on track for the afternoon.