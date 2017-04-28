Chenango Bullthistle Mountain Biking take down race number two

WAWARSING, NY – The Team Chenango Bullthistle Mountain Biking team took to the road this past weekend for a trip to Lippman Park – where they saw some solid performances during their second race of the 2017 season.

“Team Chenango Composite did great,” said co-head coach Rob Baker. “It was a great day. Kudos out to all the kids giving it their all.”

The high school side of the team now sits at a solid 13th place out of 23 total teams in the league – all while functioning without a high school level female rider on the team, a hole that must be filled as the team earns a big zero points in the female rider category.