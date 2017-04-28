Johnson and Maynard sign letters of intent, both heading to LeMoyne College

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Norwich has enjoyed a slew of stellar high school aged golfers over the years, with their most recent additions being Ryan Johnson and Brenon Maynard.

Both Norwich seniors will be attending LeMoyne College in Syracuse to continue their golf careers. Johnson and Maynard signed their national letters of intent in the Norwich High School library on April 28.

Notably, the Dolphins of LeMoyne compete at the DII collegiate level for golf.

“Ryan (Johnson) and Brenon (Maynard) were outstanding golfers in the STAC (Southern Tier Athletic Conference), they have been so respected by the other coaches for years. They both have a reputation that proceeds them,” said Norwich’s head varsity golf coach Dave Branham. “The coaches would ask me ‘hey can I play these people with them’, they wanted that because hopefully some of their (Johnson and Maynard’s) mannerisms, etiquette, and their process of playing golf would rug off on their players – which is very impressive.”