Thursday local sports scoreboard

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 28th, 2017

• Sherburne-Earlville Golf defeats Canastota 192-266 on Thursday

• Oxford Tennis defeats Greene 4-1 on Thursday

• Delhi Baseball defeats Greene 4-2 on Thursday

• Sidney Softball defeats Oxford 10-4 on Thursday

• Oxford Baseball defeats Unadilla Valley 3-2 on Thursday

• Unatego Softball defeats Unadilla Valley 15-0 on Thursday

• DeRuyter Baseball defeats Otselic Valley 11-1 on Thursday

• DeRuyter Softball defeats Otselic Valley 23-4 on Thursday

• Walton Baseball defeats Afton 7-1 on Thursday

• Bainbridge-Guilford Softball defeats Hancock 6-3 on Wednesday

• Holland Patent Softball defeats Sherburne-Earlville 15-0 on Wednesday

• Sidney Softball defeats Greene 8-6 on Wednesday

• Deposit Softball defeats Oxford 18-0 on Wednesday

• Walton Softball defeats Unadilla Valley 9-8 on Wednesday

• Madison Softball defeats Otselic Valley 18-3 on Wednesday

• Afton Softball defeats Unatego 7-3 on Wednesday

