Entrepreneurship workshop held at Oxford Academy Primary School May 2

OXFORD – A free entrepreneur workshop, “Startup Tactics,” will be held on Tuesday, May 2, from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Oxford Academy Primary School multipurpose room.

The presentation will be led by Southern Tier Startup Alliance entrepreneur-in-residence, Brad Treat.

The wave of questions new entrepreneurs must address when launching a new venture can overwhelm. What accounting software should I use? Which bank should I approach? What happens at a board meeting? What’s the deal with corporate insurance? Is there such a thing as a standard commercial lease?

Hear more and collaborate with Brad Treat to get answers to these questions and learn more about other tactical issues that startup entrepreneurs need to know. The event will conclude with an open question and answer session for entrepreneurs, idea people, or anyone who wants to share questions and concerns and introduce themselves to the group.