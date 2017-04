NORWICH – Norwich High School will host an interactive anti-drug presentation tonight, April 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – and you're invited.

‘Shawna has a Secret’ is an interactive program by Leatherstocking Education on Alcoholism/Addictions Foundation (LEAF) which will allow community members to search through Shawna's bedroom to look for covert and overt signs of drug usage.