Tom Sutton lauded for continuous involvement in community

CHENANGO COUNTY – Commerce Chenango held its annual Membership Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, April 6, where Norwich-resident Tom Sutton was presented with the Commitment to Community Award.

According to a release from Commerce Chenango, the award is given annually to an individual “who has shown significant commitment to our community through their leadership as well as individual contributions, and who is an active participant in committees, projects, and events that benefit others in the community.”

Sutton’s career began as a Management trainee at NBT Bank. He has continuously played an active role in the Chenango community as he’s steadily progressed to his current position as Central and Southern NY Territory Manager at NBT Bank.