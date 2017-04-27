Chenango County tennis recap

Norwich Tennis defeats Oneonta 6-1 on Wednesday and Johnson City 7-0 on Monday

NORWICH – The Norwich Purple Tornado varsity tennis squad have worked hard at turning their season around, moving from a once dismal 1-3 start to a now impressive 5-3 record – holding a four match win-streak.

Two matches played so far during this week of school, Norwich extended their streak to four when they showed some dominance on the courts with a 6-1 win over Oneonta, and a 7-0 shutout win over Johnson City.

“Norwich swept six points in straight sets with solid play in doubles and singles,” said Norwich head coach John Stewart with regard to the Oneonta match. “Taking the fourth point of the match was first doubles team of Carson (Maynard) and Austin (Benenati).”

Norwich’s success of late hasn’t just been success, it has been a team assembled into a perfect storm as coach Stewart has moved some pieces to attempt to put the Tornado players in the best situation possible.

The match-point, deciding the win came when Norwich’s Austin Benenati and Carson Maynard defeated Abigail Thorsland and Reece Thorsland in straight sets at 6-0 and 6-3.

Fellow Norwich doubles teams Jahlil Jones and Zac Marsh at second doubles took a win for the Tornado, downing Amanda Slater and Hailee Harby at 6-1 and 6-0. Third doubles for Norwich, completed the doubles sweep when Nathan Christopherson and Dakota Hall defeated Emma Knudsen and Alyssa Bredin at 6-1 and 6-2.

Second, third and fourth singles each snagged a win in the rout with Joel Fazio defeating Alex Mannion at 6-0 and 6-2, Zayn Harper besting Liz Knudsen at 6-0 and 6-0, and Matt Giglio defeating Julianna Pidgeon at 6-1 and 6-0, respectively.

Norwich’s lone loss to Oneonta came at the top spot, as Chris Catan bested Josiah Shaver in straight sets at 6-0 and 6-1.

Prior to the 6-1 win over Oneonta, Norwich impressively enjoyed even more success with a shutout 7-0 win over Johnson City, on the road.

A true rout of the Wildcats, Norwich defeated JC 85-18 in games played on Monday, April 24.