Chenango County varsity baseball roundup

Norwich Baseball drops two home games – 15-0 to Susquehanna Valley, 6-0 to Oneonta

NORWICH – With the chill in the air and a the rain holding off long enough to get a game of baseball in, the Norwich varsity baseball team took the field on Tuesday, April 25, for a 15-0 beating from the Sabers of Susquehanna Valley.

They were pounding the ball. We looked bad at the plate, we had no plan at the plate,” said Norwich head coach Rich Turnbull. “We didn’t handle some calls that didn’t go our way, and we just didn’t handle the adversity very well. Their kid was thriving off of that. As we were complaining, their pitcher was throwing strikes.”

Norwich managed just three hits in the entire Tuesday game – JT Vinal, Dylan Mack and Brandon Barnes – while SV’s Huffman sniped a solid 11 strikeouts and just one walk in his six innings on the mound.

Norwich surrendered a big inning of scoring to the Sabers in just the second inning – SV jumped from a 1-0 lead after the first to a 7-0 lead – Norwich couldn’t find their footing.

SV slammed the Norwich pitchers all game long, recording 19 hits en route to their crushing 15-0 win over the Purple Tornado.

Norwich was afforded no time to rest, as the team returned to the field the very next day for a home game against the Oneonta Yellowjackets.

SV: 1 6 1 0 1 6 0– 15 19 0

N: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0– 0 4 3

NORWICH – With Oneonta scheduled for an away game in Norwich, the Purple Tornado needed to regroup and fast – following their 15-0 collapse against Susquehanna Valley a day prior.

“Lost to a solid ball club today. (We) improved from last night, got our strikeouts down, but they made some real good plays in the field,” said coach Turnbull. “(Keaton) Mark pitched well for them only giving up three hits, and their fielders made excellent plays. We have to make better contact and generate more opportunities at the plate.”

Norwich enjoyed a much more competitive game on Wednesday, April 26, despite the ultimate loss. Oneonta jumped to a strong 3-0 lead after the first inning of play – however, improved defense and pitching kept the Yellowjackets to just three innings of scoring.

Oneonta sent an additional running in for a score in the fourth, before tagging two more in following the fifth inning.

Norwich would be outhit once again 10-3, however, the gap closed as Turnbull employed Nate Scheer and Mike Trevisani at the mound. Scheer took the loss, as he pitched five and two thirds of an inning – recording seven strikeouts and walking just one. Trevisani added two more strikeouts.

Keaton Mark would walk off the mound with the win, tossing six strikeouts and giving up three walks.

Norwich’s lone hitters in the game were JT Vinal, Nate Scheer, and Mike Trevisani – each had one hit a piece.

Norwich will play next on the road, when they travel to Owego on Friday, April 28, at 4:30 p.m.

N: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0– 0

O: 3 0 0 1 2 0 0– 6

Sherburne-Earlville Baseball goes 1-2 over the week

SHERBURNE – Starting the week off with a bang, Adirondack’s baseball came to town for a 10-0 win over the Sherburne-Earlville Marauders on Monday, April 24.

“We were in the game most of it tonight. It was 4-0 in the fifth inning. We left too many runners in scoring position by not swinging the bats. We also made mental errors on the base paths and in the field that hurt us as well,” said Sherburne-Earlville head coach Jay Tackabury. “Adirondack is a very good team and a fixture at the top of our league.”

Taking on league-leaders is always a tall task, especially when only one hit is recorded against said leader. Adirondack used a ‘chip-away’ method on the Marauders – sending runners in each inning from the third until the seventh. The seventh would see Adirondack pull away in the once close game, adding four runs in the final inning.

S-E’s lone hit came from Wayne Law, who snagged a single.

“I know the score might not show it, but we hung with them most of the game. Cody (Beckwith) pitched very well, we just have to come together as a team and help support our pitchers by making plays and swinging the bats,” said coach Tackabury.