B-G School District proproses upcoming 2017-2018 budget

BAINBRIDGE – Superintendent Timothy Ryan spoke on behalf of the Bainbridge Guilford Central School District’s proposed budget. The 2017-2018 proposed budget hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. in the High School Auditorium and following that public meeting will be voting day on Tuesday, May 16 from noon- 9 p.m. in the Greenlawn Elementary School and the Guilford Town Hall.

For the upcoming year of 2017-2018, Bainbridge Guilford Central School estimated spending plan consist of $17,618,035 which will include many educational opportunities for students to learn and grow while being sensitive and responsible to our taxpayers. The plan proposes a modest 1.75% tax increase to district taxpayers. “The 2017-2018 school budget is down 3.5 percent from the 2016-2017 budget. This is due to the fact that the district no longer has a large debt payment relative to the 2001 Capital Project. The district’s revenue also decreased as the district will no longer be receiving the Building Aid that was off-setting that large debt payment each year”, said superintendent Tim Ryan.

During the course of the public budget meeting, community members can expect to hear about the possibility of leasing buses and the capital outlay projects that are set to continue for the upcoming year.

The Bainbridge Guilford Central School District will be asking voters to approve the leasing of two full-size 65-passenger diesel buses and one smaller 22-passenger gasoline bus. “After extensive comparisons of our options, leasing will save the district approximately $13,000 for the three buses over a five year lease versus purchasing. This savings does not take into ac­count the additional cost of financing to purchase school buses. The annual lease payment for the above three buses is estimated not to exceed $43,000. After State Aid, the district will be paying approximately $9,750 per year to lease the three school buses. Leasing will also allow us to keep our fleet newer on a five year rotation. New buses will be un­der a 5-year warranty period allowing the district to reduce the cost of upkeep and repairs. Voter authorization is needed in order to lease buses in New York State”, added Ryan. The District voters will see a separate proposition for Bus Leasing on the ballot during the budget vote held on Tuesday, May 16th.