Two arrested on meth charges

NORWICH – On Tuesday April 25, at approximately 1:14 p.m., the Norwich Police Department was asked to assist a property owner with checking one of their properties on Mitchell Street. The officers were asked to conduct a courtesy search of the apartment, to ensure the apartment was in fact empty.

While the officers were checking the interior of the apartment, they encountered two individuals trespassing inside. During the investigation, the officers discovered the individuals were in possession of a mobile methamphetamine lab.

Norwich Police arrested Chad A. Youngs, age 27, address listed as “homeless”, and Nichole M. McDaniel, age 28, address listed as “homeless”, on the following charges:

• Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine 3rd degree – a Class ‘D’ Felony (NYS Penal Law)

• Criminal Possession of Precursors of Methamphetamine – a Class ‘E’ Felony (NYS Penal Law)

The Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine 3rd degree charges for both Youngs and McDaniel alleges they possessed, at the same time and location, with intent to use, or knowing that another intended to use each such product to unlawfully manufacture, prepare or produce methamphetamine: 1.

Two or more items of laboratory equipment and two or more precursors, chemical reagents or solvents in any combination.

The Criminal Possession of Precursors of Methamphetamine charges for both Youngs and McDaniel alleges they possessed, at the same time, a precursor and a solvent or chemical reagent, with intent to use or knowing that another intended to use each such precursor, solvent or chemical reagent to unlawfully manufacture methamphetamine.

During the investigation, several ‘One-Pot’ methamphetamine cooking containers and several different

precursors and chemical reagents/solvents were located. Because of the dangerous chemicals involved with the manufacturing of methamphetamine, the Norwich Police requested the assistance of the New York State Police – CCSERT (Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team) and the Norwich Fire Department. The Norwich Police, NYSP CCERT and NFD were on the scene for several hours while the chemicals, containers and evidence was collected. From the time the mobile meth lab was discovered, until the time the scene was cleared, tenants in the remaining apartments were required to evacuate for their own safety. The Norwich PD was also assisted on the scene by the City of Norwich Code Enforcement as well as the Chenango County District Attorney, Joe McBride. The arrests were the result of an investigation that included both Patrol Officers and the Detective of the Norwich PD.

Youngs and McDaniel were arraigned by Norwich City Court Judge James Downey Tuesday evening and Youngs was remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility in lieu of of $20,000 bail and McDaniel in lieu of $5,000 bail. Both are scheduled to reappear in Norwich City Court at a later date.