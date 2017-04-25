Monday scoreboard

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 25th, 2017

• Norwich Tennis defeats Johnson City 7-0

• Deposit Softball defeats Greene 16-0

• Bainbridge-Guilford Softball defeats Delhi 20-1

• Windsor Tennis defeats Oxford 3-2

• Afton Baseball defeats Oxford 6-5

• Afton Softball defeats Oxford 13-1

• Harpursville Baseball defeats Unadilla Valley 7-3

• Harpursville Softball defeats Unadilla Valley 16-0

• Stockbridge Valley Baseball defeats Otselic Valley 7-4

• Stockbridge Valley Softball defeats Otselic Valley 15-0

A full writeup will appear in a later edition of The Evening Sun on the above games.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook