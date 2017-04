Tuesday local sports schedule

Norwich Track and Field home vs. Oneonta Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

Norwich Baseball home vs. Susquehanna Valley Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Norwich Softball at Windsor Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

Sherburne-Earlville Track home vs. Westmoreland Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Sherburne-Earlville Baseball at Herkimer Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Greene Softball home vs. Hancock Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford Tennis home vs. Sidney Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

Unadilla Valley Baseball home vs. Delhi Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley Softball home vs. Delhi Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Afton Baseball home vs. Hancock Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Afton Softball at Sidney Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.