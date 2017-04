Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

NEW BERLIN – After going down 4-0 after the first two innings, the Unadilla Valley varsity baseball team couldn’t manage to mount a comeback, and ultimately lost 7-3 on Monday, April 24.

The Hornets of Harpursville captured an early lead, courtesy of Ryan Kachmar’s sacrifice fly. They capitalized on that early lead in the second inning, driving in three more runs, behind the bars of Brock Weist and Greg Akrulis.