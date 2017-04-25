UHS CMH observes National Volunteer Week

NORWICH – In observing National Volunteer Week from April 23 to April 29, UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital (CMH) has extended a gracious thank you to the volunteers that have helped keep the local hospital up to the standard it keeps.

“During National Volunteer Week, we at UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital would like to take this opportunity to thank our many volunteers for their selfless dedication to our organization and the people we serve,” said Julie Clark, Director of Volunteer Services at UHS CMH. “We truly appreciate all that they do to strengthen our hospital, which in turn strengthens our community.”