UHS CMH observes National Volunteer Week

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 26th, 2017

NORWICH – In observing National Volunteer Week from April 23 to April 29, UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital (CMH) has extended a gracious thank you to the volunteers that have helped keep the local hospital up to the standard it keeps.

“During National Volunteer Week, we at UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital would like to take this opportunity to thank our many volunteers for their selfless dedication to our organization and the people we serve,” said Julie Clark, Director of Volunteer Services at UHS CMH. “We truly appreciate all that they do to strengthen our hospital, which in turn strengthens our community.”


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 43% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook