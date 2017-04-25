Senate to act on bills combatting drug abuse

Grady Thompson Photo

ALBANY – The New York State Senate yesterday, April 25, announced further legislation that will serve to continue the fight against drug abuse in New York.

Specifically speaking, the Senate's actions addressed the increased use of fentanyl – a sometimes deadly pain medication that has been increasingly mixed with heroin recently – as well as naming certain synthetic drugs as controlled substances.

"Today in the Senate, we put our differences aside and worked together to pass seven important measures to help tackle the heroin and opioid epidemic," said State Senator Fred Akshar of the state's 52nd District. "By addressing the evolution of synthetic and designer drug use, we were able to pass measures to increase penalties against those who sell opiates containing fentanyl derivatives and to help increase health care professionals' efforts to prevent future substance abuse by expanding communication between emergency care providers and prescribers."