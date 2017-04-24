Chenango County Tennis weekend recap

Norwich Tennis defeats Windsor 4-0

NORWICH – Norwich varsity tennis suffered through a rain-filled Thursday matchup with league rivals, the Windsor Black Knights.

The home match for the Purple Tornado, played on Thursday, April, 20, saw Norwich sweep Windsor at 4-0, in the four matchups that the weather allowed to finish.

“Norwich beats Windsor 4-0 in a rain shortened match,” said Norwich head coach John Stewart. “Norwich took two of four singles, winning in straight sets, with Joel Fazio taking the fourth point.”

And with that fourth point, Fazio held claim for the weekend to helping lift Norwich to a .500 record.

At second singles, Norwich’s Fazio held strong in his showing against Hunter Moran of Windsor – defeating Moran by set scores of 6-1 and 6-0.

The only other singles match which was afforded a chance to finish was fourth singles – when Matt Giglio of Norwich defeated Robert Bove of Windsor in similar fashion, winning at 6-1 and 6-0.