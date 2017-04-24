B-G lady Bobcats win 28th annual SFCU softball tournament

Bainbridge-Guilford Softball defeats Walton 17-1 on Friday

WALTON – Following a big 17-1 win over the Walton Warriors on Friday, Bainbridge-Guilford softball simply used this crushing of the Warriors as a springboard for bigger plans come Saturday.

During the Friday game, B-G’s Megan Palmatier catapulted herself into the limelight with a game consisting of a home run, a triple, and two base hits.

Megan Palmatier had a huge night at the plate,” said Bainbridge-Guilford head coach Randy Palmatier.

The Bobcats were on a different plane of play on Friday, pulling in seven runs in just the first inning – and successfully scoring in each inning, as well.

B-G pitchers – Alli Miller and Morgan Swartwout – combined for just four walks and seven strikeouts and three hits – while Wiggins and Crandall of Walton allowed 16 hits with just five strikeouts and six walks.

A recipe for disaster if you are the Warriors.

B-G was scheduled to host the SFCU Credit Union tournament the next day, however, it was moved to Sidney due to the rain.

BG: 7 3 1 2 1 3– 17 16 3

W: 0 0 0 1 0 0– 1 3 5

Lady Bobcats win the 28th annual SFCU Softball tournament

SINDEY – Round one: Four teams, a full day of bitter-cold weather and a full slate of softball. That is what awaited Sherburne-Earlville, Bainbridge-Guilford, Sidney and Harpursville on Saturday, April 22.

The 28th annual SFCU softball tournament crown was claimed by the powerful lady Bobcats of Bainbridge-Guilford – who downed Harpursville and Sidney en route to the tournament win.