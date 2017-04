B-G lady Bobcats win 28th annual SFCU softball tournament

Bainbridge-Guilford Softball defeats Walton 17-1 on Friday

WALTON Following a big 17-1 win over the Walton Warriors on Friday, Bainbridge-Guilford softball simply used this crushing of the Warriors as a springboard for bigger plans come Saturday.

During the Friday game, B-Gs Megan Palmatier catapulted herself into the limelight with a game consisting of a home run, a triple, and two base hits.

Megan Palmatier had a huge night at the plate, said Bainbridge-Guilford head coach Randy Palmatier.

The Bobcats were on a different plane of play on Friday, pulling in seven runs in just the first inning and successfully scoring in each inning, as well.

B-G pitchers Alli Miller and Morgan Swartwout combined for just four walks and seven strikeouts and three hits while Wiggins and Crandall of Walton allowed 16 hits with just five strikeouts and six walks.

A recipe for disaster if you are the Warriors.

B-G was scheduled to host the SFCU Credit Union tournament the next day, however, it was moved to Sidney due to the rain.

BG: 7 3 1 2 1 3 17 16 3

W: 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 3 5

Lady Bobcats win the 28th annual SFCU Softball tournament

SINDEY Round one: Four teams, a full day of bitter-cold weather and a full slate of softball. That is what awaited Sherburne-Earlville, Bainbridge-Guilford, Sidney and Harpursville on Saturday, April 22.

The 28th annual SFCU softball tournament crown was claimed by the powerful lady Bobcats of Bainbridge-Guilford who downed Harpursville and Sidney en route to the tournament win.