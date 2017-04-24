Chenango County Baseball weekend recap

Bainbridge-Guilford Baseball defeats Harpursville (3-0), Walton (3-0) and Afton (1-0)

BAINBRIDGE – The Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats Baseball team ripped off three straight games surrounding this past weekend.

On Thursday, April 20, the Bobcats hosted the Hornets of Harpursville – swatting the swarm for a 3-0 home win.

The Hornets looked on helpless as solid play early on from B-G secured the game – snagging a first inning of two runs, only to tack on the insurance third run in the second inning.

In the bottom of the first Trevor Halaquist smashed a line-drive single to left field sending home Evan Hyzer for the early run. On batter later, and B-G’s Zach Ouimet took the sacrifice ground out – a move that allowed Collin Puerile to make it home from third base.

The Bobcats would only outhit Harpursville 3-2 in the game, however, would capitalize on their hits.

Sean Jones earned the win on the mound for B-G, securing a game where he pitched the entire seven innings and allowing just two hits and no walks, while securing eight strikeouts.

In the bottom of the second inning, Puerile hit the ball into play forcing a fielders choice situation – a move that secured the second out of the inning but would allow enough time for Tom Palmatier to dart home for the third and final run of the night.

H: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0– 0 2 1

BG: 2 1 0 0 0 0 x– 3 3 0

AFTON – After traveling to Walton on Friday, April 21, and defeating the Warriors in another tight 3-0 game – where Trevor Halaquist pitched a no-hitter.

B-G saw yet another road game come their way on Saturday, April 22. And not just any road game, a game with the then undefeated Afton Crimson Knights.

In a true battle, the Bobcats secured the 1-0 win over the Crimson Knights, handing Afton their first loss of the season.

“They no hit us. My guys threw a combined one-hitter. One play was the difference in the game,” said Afton head coach Trevor Beames. “It was a well played baseball game from both teams. I tip my cap to Ouimet who threw very well, but also to KJ Ives and Colin Nabinger who kept us in the game from the hill. I look forward to playing them again on Saturday.”