NORWICH – SUNY Morrisville PSYC 255 class has organized a car wash slated to take place Friday afternoon, April 21, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to raise funds for the Chenango County Suicide Prevention Coalition (CCSPC).

The fundraiser will take place at the Morrisville College Norwich Extension, 20 Conkey Avenue, and cars will be washed for five dollars apiece.