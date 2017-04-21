VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic goes live in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON – Yesterday morning, April 20, a special ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony was held in Binghamton to unveil the new VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) – a clinic that will offer primary care, behavioral care, and specialty services to local veterans.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, State Senator Fred Akshar, and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo were among those in attendance at the celebration, and each made remarks following the ribbon cutting to express their contentment with the new VA clinic’s opening, as well as gratitude to the veterans it will serve.

“As a federal representative, it’s one of our primary duties to protect our vets,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “And to ensure they will receive the kind of care that [the Binghamton VA CBOC] is going to be giving them in this new facility, and for them have access in the Binghamton area without having to drive to Syracuse or elsewhere.”