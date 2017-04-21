Chenango County softball recap

Chenango Forks softball defeats Norwich 8-0

BINGHAMTON – Norwich varsity softball continues to improve on the field, however, winning results have not been the byproduct.

A game for the lady Tornado, played at Chenango Forks on April 20, Norwich gained just two hits in the contest coming off of their 25 at-bat attempts.

The Blue Devils would jump to an early lead – following a one-run inning in the first – Chenango Forks buried Norwich with back-to-back innings of three-runs a piece, coming in the second and third. Norwich simply couldn't recover.

“We don't swing the bat enough,” said Norwich head coach Jim Sanford.

Earning the win on the mound for Chenango Forks was Lyndsey Stone, who gained 14 strikeouts, with only four walks and two hits allowed.

Norwich's pitching would be split – as Morgan Conkling took the loss, pitching three innings, gaining three strikeouts and allowing five hits and four walks – Alex Colley would come in for Conkling and pitch for three innings, gaining six strikeouts, one walk, and allowing four hits.

Next up for Norwich (0-7 overall) is scheduled for a Saturday, April 20, home game against Susquehanna Valley at 2:30 p.m.

N: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0– 0

CF: 1 3 3 0 0 1 x– 8

Bainbridge-Guilford Softball defeats Harpursville 12-3

BAINBRIDGE – The Bainbridge-Guilford softball team continues to climb over teams, adding their latest win over the Hornets, blowing out Harpursville 12-3.

“I wasn't happy with our play tonight. I felt we were a little flat and not real focused,” said Bainbridge-Guilford head coach Randy Palmatier.