Trojans softball outlast Unatego

Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

UNATEGO – The Greene varsity softball team produced some late magic to clinch an important victory against Unatego on Thursday, April 20.

Going into the seventh and final inning, the Trojans were down by a run, but they managed to bust out two runs of their own, and hold off Unatego in the bottom of the inning to seal the win.

Greene found themselves in trouble early, as they went down 8-0 after just two innings. However, they rallied to score two runs in the third inning, and a massive seven runs in the fourth inning, edging out to a tight one-run lead.